KENNEWICK, Wash.--Treehouse, a non-profit organization helping kids in foster care, is now expanding its programs statewide.
Students in the foster care system in the Tri-Cities have been eligible for educational programs since 2006. Amber Alvarez, an educational advocate for Treehouse, said it's now providing material and financial resources no matter the student’s zip code.
A key part of these expanding resources is the Treehouse store. The store allows students, foster parents or social workers to request things like school clothes, supplies, sporting gear and other essential items. The store is primarily based in Seattle but is now moving online for better state-wide access.
Treehouse also provides ‘Just In Time Funding,’ which supports academic and extracurricular activities like athletic fees, music programs and summer camps all over Washington.
Alvarez shared a story about a student who played guitar for the audience during one of Treehouse's events.
"He was able to perform because he received guitar lessons through our Just In Time Funding," said Alvarez. "It's all about providing the experiences that our kids otherwise wouldn't have access to."
Alvarez said you must be eligible in order to qualify for the resources. She said students can start submitting requests once a referral has been submitted and eligibility has been confirmed.
Treehouse serves school-aged students, primarily five to 18 years old, with legal status as dependent or in shelter care.
Alvarez said Treehouse's mission is to eliminate financial barriers for foster care children.
"We are all about leveling the playing field," said Alvarez. "We want to make our students feel as normal as we can because they are normal students. They are just in very unique circumstances when it comes to they're living situation and legal status."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.