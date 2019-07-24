PROSSER, WA - After three years of raising funds, the nonprofit "Friends of Disabled Veterans" has finally been able to break ground on a new piece of land in Prosser.

This property will eventually be a ranch where all veterans are welcome, and a place they can treat as their home away from home.

Right now there isn't much out on the property, but veterans can still go up there to enjoy the scenery and go on a hike or a walk.

Brian Moore, a 20-year veteran, knows exactly how much a place like this would help his fellow veterans.

"Veterans really don't have a place where they can go," says Moore, the Founder & CEO of Friends of Disabled Veterans. "More importantly our goal is to bring the veterans' family and friends all together as a unit so they can process and heal together."

Currently, the nonprofit owns 20 acres of the land out in Prosser. They plan on purchasing an extra 80 acres, and the landowner has committed to donating another 40. All in all, they will have 120 acres available for the ranch. They credit the community, saying without their help they wouldn't be able to do any of this.

"Ranch and Home has been our biggest donor; they are the ones that are allowing us to buy this property," says Moore.

Farmers from around the area have also helped the organization with a donation of gravel that's worth about $3,000. An Oregon fire department even donated a fire truck to help protect the rural land from fires.

All the work is being done by volunteers.

"Everyone on our staff, everyone on our board, all the volunteers come out for the good of their hearts to give back to veterans," says Moore.

The area will be open for the first group of veterans the weekend of August 1st.

For more information about this organization and for continuous updates on the ranch, head to https://www.facebook.com/Friends-of-Disabled-Veterans-554829511385536/.