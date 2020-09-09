RICHLAND, WA- After losing their son to suicide Terry and Annie Ackerman-Brown made it their mission to fill a gap missing in the Tri-Cities by creating CHILL Encounters.

CHILL Encounters is a relaxation center that was set up through the family's' non-profit "BlessedbyKess" named after their late son Kess. The relaxation center brings a unique experience to the Tri-Cities as it uses a combination of virtual reality mixed with massage therapy to relieve individuals' stresses.

"We kind of pulled the onion back on really what was that catalyst that started Kess on his downward spiral, it really came down to stress management whether it be mental or physical stress management," said Terry Brown.

During September which is National Suicide Prevention Month, the relaxation center is offering open house sessions to allow people to experience their services for free. Through donations from Amerigroup and McCurley Integrity Subaru, they can offer up to 120 free sessions to those interested during their open house hours. They want this to be a resource that the community utilizes not just during National Suicide Prevention Month but something that can be used throughout the entire year when it comes to dealing with stresses and depression.

"It helps them just to be more open in their dialogue of recognizing I am a lot more stressed out and I am not able to manage this as well as I thought I could so it is a great tool to really help them relax and reflect," said Terry Brown.

When someone comes to their open house session they are given a certificate for a free encounter that is valid through Dec 31. If the individual has family members who are 13 or older, they will also be allowed to experience a free encounter. The goal of the open house is to reach everybody especially teens so they can deal with their stresses and ultimately help prevent teen suicide.

"It’s for anybody that deals with stress, we all deal with stress in our day but particularly for that age group that may not have the tools yet from experience to be able to manage that stress in the most effective way," said Terry Brown.

List of the open house date and times are below:

• Wed Sept 9 5:30-8:00 PM

• Sat Sept 12 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

• Wed Sept 16 5:30-8:00 PM

• Sat Sept 19 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM