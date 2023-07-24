PASCO, Wash. - The Columbia Basin College Foundation is a nonprofit, providing better opportunities and experiences for students.
One of the many projects they have funded is the updates to the CBC Planetarium.
The Planetarium is a theater projecting a 36-foot wide hemisphere onto the ceiling.
Erin Steinhert, the Planetarium and Observatory Director, says its the largest planetarium theater in the state of Washington.
"Our chairs are mounted so you are leaning back, and looking up at the ceiling" says Seinhert. "Basically you feel like you are looking up outside at night."
Steinhert says they have 18 different movies they rotate through, most of them talking about topics in astronomy.
Children under five years old get in for free and adults are only $10.
You can check out their schedule and buy a ticket online.
