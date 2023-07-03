TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Chaplaincy Health Care is a nonprofit organization providing hospice care and grief counseling for the Tri-Cities area.
Dr. Brooks Watson, Medical Director at Chaplaincy Health Care, believes even when patients are confronted with a terminal illness their is always room for hope.
"That's a therapy that will never go away," says Dr. Watson. "That comfort we provide for them is immense."
Dr. Watson says that Chaplaincy Health Care isn't just a group of doctors, nurse practitioners and nurses. He believes its the social workers, chaplains and volunteers that help enhance the overall experience.
In addition to hospice care, Chaplaincy Health Care also provides grief and bereavement care. They provide services for both kids and adults coping with the loss of a loved one.
Cork's Place is a grief support facility specifically designed for children and is the only grief center in the Tri-Cities of its kind.
"Most of us have experienced a loss or know someone who has lost someone close to them," says Dr. Watson. "When that happens to a child it's exponentially worse."
Chaplaincy's grief services are offered at no cost, which is why it's services are only possible through fundraisers and donations.
Dr. Watson says there are two fundraisers coming up, where all donations go to help Chaplaincy Health Care.
