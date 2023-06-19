TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Columbia Industries is a nonprofit organization providing employment services as well as social and career opportunities for people with disabilities.
Michael Novakovich is the CEO of Columbia Industries and says the CI Community Center is the center for social inclusion. Adults with disabilities may have a hard time staying connected and having access to educational opportunities.
"It's all about providing an inclusive environment and community inclusion with the clients that we work with," says Novakovich.
Everyone wants to feel like they belong and that they are accepted, no matter their abilities.
"When we focus on social inclusion we can break down those barriers we let everyone know they truly have a place here in our community," says Novakovich.
