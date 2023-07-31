PROSSER, Wash.- Friends of Disabled Veterans is a nonprofit organization completely staffed by volunteers. They work to bring veterans and their loved ones closer together through experiences like hunts, fishing and activities on a 140 acre ranch in Prosser.
FODV has been working to create an accessible recreation ranch and learning center for veterans and their families. Within the last year they have completed the restroom and archery range and are now working on developing hiking paths.
In 2020, there were over 17,100 veterans in Benton and Franklin Counties alone; statewide over 26% of all veterans are formally classified as disabled.
Khris Beyer is an Army veteran and a volunteer at FODV. She says although there are a lot of organizations that provide adventure type activities for disabled veterans, they usually do not include the people that mean the most to the veteran which is why their organization sticks out.
Beyer says they need help with funding for the next phase of construction.
