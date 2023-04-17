TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Friends of the Mid-Columbia Libraries is a nonprofit that helps fund activities and resources for Mid-Columbia Libraries that tax dollars don't pay for. FOL fundraises and hosts activities in hopes of enhancing people's library experience.
Sara Schwan, the advocacy and development manager for FOL, says community events are another way to incentivize young readers to get excited about books and learning.
Starting Thursday, April 20 FOL will be hosting a spring book sale selling used books for discounted prices. Schwan says this one of the main ways they raise money to put provide extra experiences and programs for readers.
Schwan says Friends of the Mid-Columbia Libraries is always looking for new volunteers and donations. You can become a member for $5 per year.
