KENNEWICK, Wash. -
After working in collaboration with Columbia Basin College for years, Heritage University is expanding their campus in Kennewick.
"We are so excited to be able to get the opportunity to do more things here in the Tri-Cities that we have always wanted to do" said Dr. Andrew Sund, President of Heritage University.
This new location will give community members to take part in programs such as: accounting, social work, psychology and education. They also hope to expand their programs to meet the needs for what people want in the future.
"We are excited for the Tri-Cities to learn what Heritage University can do" said Dr. Andrew Sund, President of Heritage University.
Heritage University has been in Toppenish for over 40 years with the mission to provide higher education to people, who for whatever reason, found it hard to attend a university.
Like many other colleges in Washington, Heritage University is an independent university which means that they operate like any other nonprofit. All the money that is made by the school foes directly back to helping it's students.
The new building is located at 333 West Canal Drive in Kennewick.
