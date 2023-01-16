PASCO, Wash. -
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is highlighted in this Nonprofit Spotlight. St. Vincent de Paul is located in Pasco and started in 1960. The organization's origin began in Paris, France in 1833, but joined the U.S in 1845.
St. Vincent's mission is to help heal hunger, poverty, and despair in the area.
Maureen McGath, the president and Joyce Gilbert, the vice president of charitable giving joined Wake Up Nonstop Local to talk about how they help those that cannot afford meals and clothes. They also shared different events they have coming up and how people can help.
