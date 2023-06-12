TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Tri-Cities Pride Festival is a Nonprofit aimed at celebrating and empower LGBTQ+ people in the community.
Carly Coburn, Chairperson for Tri-Cities Pride Festival, says after becoming an official nonprofit organization last year they decided to take a year off to reorganize. Coburn says TC Pride has new responsibilities like bylaws, electing a board and
"We just wanted to make sure we took the time to make sure everything was set so every future pride can go off without any hitches" says Coburn.
According to Coburn, another organization has stepped up to make sure there is a pride event in the Tri-Cities. Tri Pride is organized by the Rural Americans United and will be held in July.
"The community as soon as they heard we were going to take a break I immediately started getting messages saying 'we completely support you,'" says Coburn.
They say there have been pride events organized all around the area, giving people a safe space to be themselves and support their allies.
Coburn says they felt really bad telling the community that Tri-Cities Pride Festival was going to take a year off, but the response has been "wonderful."
