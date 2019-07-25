UMATILLA, OR - A treasurer for a nonprofit organization that operates and maintains housing for the elderly has been arrested for allegedly taking money from the organization's bank accounts.

On Thursday, July 25 at about 11:15 a.m., Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robin Lynn Pickard, 39, of Athena, Oregon for the crime of Aggravated Theft I.

In November of 2016, Pickard was appointed as the Treasurer for Sunset Housing LLC, a non-profit organization which owns, operates and maintains housing for the elderly. In early 2019, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Pickard had been taking money from the Sunset Housing bank accounts over a period of two years.

UCSO detectives' investigation showed Pickard was associated with multiple bank accounts at multiple banks, and evidence showed she had written multiple checks to herself or her business which resulted in the theft of over $63,000.00.

Pickard has been lodged at the Umatilla County Jail.

Pickard also owns and operates a tax consulting business “Athena Income Tax Service, LLC” and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the possibility of additional victims.