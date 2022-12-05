  • Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

PACIFIC NORTHWEST -

School Closures:

Kahlotus School District

Hermiston School District

Finley School District

Richland School District

Christ the King School

Kennewick School District

Pasco School District

Prosser School District

Wapato School District

Christian Worship Academy

Kingspoint Christian

Starbuck School District

Milton-Freewater School District

Imbler School District

St. Joseph's School

Athena-Weston School District

Blossoms Early Learning

Bethlehem Lutheran

Mabton School District

Granger School District

Grandview School District

Riverside Christian

Columbia Burbank

North Powder

Yakima Valley College

Echo

Othello School District

Tri-Cities School Districts:

WSU Tri-Cities 2hr late start

  • Calvary Christian School 2hr late start
    • K4 & K5 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    • K4 & K5 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
    • Daycare opens at 8:30 a.m.
  • Kiona-Benton City School District 2hr late start
    • No AM Breakfast & No AM Tri-Tech
  • Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities 2hr late start
  • Finley School District 2hr late start 
    • No AM Preschool
  • Pasco School District 2hr late start
    • No AM Preschool
  • Kingspoint Christian School 2hr late start
    • No Morning Extended Day
  • St. Joseph's School Kennewick 2hr late start
    • AM Preschool 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
    • PM Preschool 1:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    • Children's Center opens at 8:00 a.m.
  • Richland School District 2hr late start
    • Buses on snow routes
  • Paterson School District 3hr late start
    • AM/PM buses on snow routes
    • "Sonova kids will be picked up at 100 Circles Main Office Parking Lot."
  • North Franklin School District 2hr late start
  • Kahlotus School District 2hr late start
  • Columbia School District 1hr late start
  • Charter College 2hr late start

Yakima School Districts:

  • West Valley School District 2hr late start
  • Mt. Adams School District 2hr late start
    • No AM preschool
  • Prosser School District 2hr late start
    • No AM Breakfast & No AM Tri-Tech
  • Granger School District NO SCHOOL
  • Zillah School District 2hr late start
  • Grandview School District NO SCHOOL
  • Mabton School District NO SCHOOL
    • No AM preschool
  • Christian Worship Center Academy 2hr late start
    • AM preschool and kindergarten canceled
  • Heritage Preschool and Kindergarten
    • All classes operate 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
  • Kingspoint Christian School 2hr delay
    • No extended program practice on Monday, drivers not needed
  • Sunnyside School District 2hr late start
    • No AM preschool
  • Wapato School District 2hr late start
    • No AM preschool 
    • AM/PM buses on snow routes
  • Christ the King Parish/School 2hr late start
    • Preschool-8th grade starts at 10:25 a.m.
  • Toppenish School District SCHOOLS CLOSED

North East Oregon School Districts

  • Pendleton School District 1hr late start
    • K-5 start at 10:00 a.m.
    • Grades 6-8 start at 10:45 a.m.
    • Grades 9-12 start at 10: 40 a.m.
    • No breakfast served
    • Buses will run an hour later
    • Buses 1 and 19 will be on their snow routes
  • Ione School District 3hr late start
  • Morrow County School District 3hr late start
  • Umatilla School District 3hr late start
  • Echo School District CLOSED
  • Hermiston School District 2hr late start
  • Helix School District 2hr late start
  • Pilot School District 2hr late start 
  • Stanfield School District 3hr late start

Organizations:

Meals on Wheels No home delivery service

Columbia Industries, CI Information Management and Paradise Bottled Water Closed

  • Benton Franklin Head Start 2hr late start for full day/duration
  • West Richland City Offices 2hr opening
    • Opening at 10:00 a.m.
  • Children's Development Center 2hr late opening
    • Building opening at 9:30 a.m.

Churches:

  • West Side Church, Richland No preschool