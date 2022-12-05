PACIFIC NORTHWEST -
School Closures:
Kahlotus School District
Hermiston School District
Finley School District
Richland School District
Christ the King School
Kennewick School District
Pasco School District
Prosser School District
Wapato School District
Christian Worship Academy
Kingspoint Christian
Starbuck School District
Milton-Freewater School District
Imbler School District
St. Joseph's School
Athena-Weston School District
Blossoms Early Learning
Bethlehem Lutheran
Mabton School District
Granger School District
Grandview School District
Riverside Christian
Columbia Burbank
North Powder
Yakima Valley College
Echo
Othello School District
Tri-Cities School Districts:
WSU Tri-Cities 2hr late start
- Calvary Christian School 2hr late start
- K4 & K5 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- K4 & K5 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
- Daycare opens at 8:30 a.m.
- Kiona-Benton City School District 2hr late start
- No AM Breakfast & No AM Tri-Tech
- Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities 2hr late start
- Finley School District 2hr late start
- No AM Preschool
- Pasco School District 2hr late start
- No AM Preschool
- Kingspoint Christian School 2hr late start
- No Morning Extended Day
- St. Joseph's School Kennewick 2hr late start
- AM Preschool 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
- PM Preschool 1:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Children's Center opens at 8:00 a.m.
- Richland School District 2hr late start
- Buses on snow routes
- Paterson School District 3hr late start
- AM/PM buses on snow routes
- "Sonova kids will be picked up at 100 Circles Main Office Parking Lot."
- North Franklin School District 2hr late start
- Kahlotus School District 2hr late start
- Columbia School District 1hr late start
- Charter College 2hr late start
Yakima School Districts:
- West Valley School District 2hr late start
- Mt. Adams School District 2hr late start
- No AM preschool
- Prosser School District 2hr late start
- No AM Breakfast & No AM Tri-Tech
- Granger School District NO SCHOOL
- Zillah School District 2hr late start
- Grandview School District NO SCHOOL
- Mabton School District NO SCHOOL
- No AM preschool
- Christian Worship Center Academy 2hr late start
- AM preschool and kindergarten canceled
- Heritage Preschool and Kindergarten
- All classes operate 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
- Kingspoint Christian School 2hr delay
- No extended program practice on Monday, drivers not needed
- Sunnyside School District 2hr late start
- No AM preschool
- Wapato School District 2hr late start
- No AM preschool
- AM/PM buses on snow routes
- Christ the King Parish/School 2hr late start
- Preschool-8th grade starts at 10:25 a.m.
- Toppenish School District SCHOOLS CLOSED
North East Oregon School Districts
- Pendleton School District 1hr late start
- K-5 start at 10:00 a.m.
- Grades 6-8 start at 10:45 a.m.
- Grades 9-12 start at 10: 40 a.m.
- No breakfast served
- Buses will run an hour later
- Buses 1 and 19 will be on their snow routes
- Ione School District 3hr late start
- Morrow County School District 3hr late start
- Umatilla School District 3hr late start
- Echo School District CLOSED
- Hermiston School District 2hr late start
- Helix School District 2hr late start
- Pilot School District 2hr late start
- Stanfield School District 3hr late start
Organizations:
Meals on Wheels No home delivery service
Columbia Industries, CI Information Management and Paradise Bottled Water Closed
- Benton Franklin Head Start 2hr late start for full day/duration
- West Richland City Offices 2hr opening
- Opening at 10:00 a.m.
- Children's Development Center 2hr late opening
- Building opening at 9:30 a.m.
Churches:
- West Side Church, Richland No preschool
