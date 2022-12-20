TRI-CITIES area schools:
Athena-Weston school district: Two hour late start.
Prescott school district: Two hour late start. All routes running. Classes starting at 10:20 a.m.
Starbuck school district: Closed. No school on Tuesday, December 20.
Waitsburg school district: Two hour late start. No a.m. preschool. No breakfast.
Oregon:
Pendleton school district: Two hour late start. No breakfast. Bus routes 1 and 19 on snow routes. No Meacham bus.
