School Delay

TRI-CITIES area schools:

Athena-Weston school district: Two hour late start.

Prescott school district: Two hour late start. All routes running. Classes starting at 10:20 a.m.

Starbuck school district: Closed. No school on Tuesday, December 20.

Waitsburg school district: Two hour late start. No a.m. preschool. No breakfast.

Oregon:

Pendleton school district: Two hour late start. No breakfast. Bus routes 1 and 19 on snow routes. No Meacham bus.