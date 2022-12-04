  • Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

PACIFIC NORTHWEST -

Tri-Cities School Districts:

  • Calvary Christian School 2hr late start
    • K4 & K5 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    • K4 & K5 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
    • Daycare opens at 8:30 a.m.
  • Kiona-Benton City School District 2hr late start
    • No AM Breakfast & No AM Tri-Tech
  • Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities 2hr late start
  • Finley School District 2hr late start 
    • No AM Preschool
  • Pasco School District 2hr late start
    • No AM Preschool
  • Kingspoint Christian School 2hr late start
    • No Morning Extended Day
  • St. Joseph's School Kennewick 2hr late start
    • AM Preschool 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
    • PM Preschool 1:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    • Children's Center opens at 8:00 a.m.
  • Richland School District 2hr late start
    • Buses on snow routes
  • Paterson School District 3hr late start
    • AM/PM buses on snow routes
    • "Sonova kids will be picked up at 100 Circles Main Office Parking Lot."
  • North Franklin School District 2hr late start
  • Kahlotus School District 2hr late start
  • Columbia School District 1hr late start

Yakima School Districts:

  • Mt. Adams School District 2hr late start
    • No AM preschool
  • Prosser School District 2hr late start
    • No AM Breakfast & No AM Tri-Tech
  • Granger School District 2hr late start
  • Zillah School District 2hr late start
  • Grandview School District 2hr late start
  • Mabton School District 2hr late start
    • No AM preschool
  • Christian Worship Center Academy 2hr late start
    • AM preschool and kindergarten canceled
  • Heritage Preschool and Kindergarten
    • All classes operate 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
  • Kingspoint Christian School 2hr delay
    • No extended program practice on Monday, drivers not needed
  • Sunnyside School District 2hr late start
    • No AM preschool
  • Wapato School District 2hr late start
    • No AM preschool 
    • AM/PM buses on snow routes
  • Christ the King Parish/School 2hr late start
    • Preschool-8th grade starts at 10:25 a.m.
  • Toppenish School District SCHOOLS CLOSED

North East Oregon School Districts

  • Pendleton School District 1hr late start
    • K-5 start at 10:00 a.m.
    • Grades 6-8 start at 10:45 a.m.
    • Grades 9-12 start at 10: 40 a.m.
    • No breakfast served
    • Buses will run an hour later
    • Buses 1 and 19 will be on their snow routes
  • Ione School District 3hr late start
  • Morrow County School District 3hr late start
  • Umatilla School District 3hr late start
  • Echo School District CLOSED
  • Hermiston School District 2hr late start
  • Helix School District 2hr late start
  • Pilot School District 2hr late start 
  • Stanfield School District 3hr late start

Organizations:

  • Benton Franklin Head Start 2hr late start for full day/duration
  • West Richland City Offices 2hr opening
    • Opening at 10:00 a.m.
  • Children's Development Center 2hr late opening
    • Building opening at 9:30 a.m.

Churches:

  • West Side Church, Richland No preschool