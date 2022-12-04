PACIFIC NORTHWEST -
Tri-Cities School Districts:
- Calvary Christian School 2hr late start
- K4 & K5 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- K4 & K5 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
- Daycare opens at 8:30 a.m.
- Kiona-Benton City School District 2hr late start
- No AM Breakfast & No AM Tri-Tech
- Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities 2hr late start
- Finley School District 2hr late start
- No AM Preschool
- Pasco School District 2hr late start
- No AM Preschool
- Kingspoint Christian School 2hr late start
- No Morning Extended Day
- St. Joseph's School Kennewick 2hr late start
- AM Preschool 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
- PM Preschool 1:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Children's Center opens at 8:00 a.m.
- Richland School District 2hr late start
- Buses on snow routes
- Paterson School District 3hr late start
- AM/PM buses on snow routes
- "Sonova kids will be picked up at 100 Circles Main Office Parking Lot."
- North Franklin School District 2hr late start
- Kahlotus School District 2hr late start
- Columbia School District 1hr late start
Yakima School Districts:
- Mt. Adams School District 2hr late start
- No AM preschool
- Prosser School District 2hr late start
- No AM Breakfast & No AM Tri-Tech
- Granger School District 2hr late start
- Zillah School District 2hr late start
- Grandview School District 2hr late start
- Mabton School District 2hr late start
- No AM preschool
- Christian Worship Center Academy 2hr late start
- AM preschool and kindergarten canceled
- Heritage Preschool and Kindergarten
- All classes operate 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
- Kingspoint Christian School 2hr delay
- No extended program practice on Monday, drivers not needed
- Sunnyside School District 2hr late start
- No AM preschool
- Wapato School District 2hr late start
- No AM preschool
- AM/PM buses on snow routes
- Christ the King Parish/School 2hr late start
- Preschool-8th grade starts at 10:25 a.m.
- Toppenish School District SCHOOLS CLOSED
North East Oregon School Districts
- Pendleton School District 1hr late start
- K-5 start at 10:00 a.m.
- Grades 6-8 start at 10:45 a.m.
- Grades 9-12 start at 10: 40 a.m.
- No breakfast served
- Buses will run an hour later
- Buses 1 and 19 will be on their snow routes
- Ione School District 3hr late start
- Morrow County School District 3hr late start
- Umatilla School District 3hr late start
- Echo School District CLOSED
- Hermiston School District 2hr late start
- Helix School District 2hr late start
- Pilot School District 2hr late start
- Stanfield School District 3hr late start
Organizations:
- Benton Franklin Head Start 2hr late start for full day/duration
- West Richland City Offices 2hr opening
- Opening at 10:00 a.m.
- Children's Development Center 2hr late opening
- Building opening at 9:30 a.m.
Churches:
- West Side Church, Richland No preschool
