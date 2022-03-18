KENNEWICK, Wash.- The City of Walla Walla and the Noon Rotary Club are partnering up to plant 100 trees this Saturday, March 19.
The Noon Rotary club is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping out the community. It's mission is to plant around 300 trees per year to maintain the city's urban forest.
The new trees will provide shade, a habitat for wildlife and a fresh environment to improve the air quality in the city.
Tom Osborn, a current board member of the Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club, says he hopes more people will come out to the event this time around since there was a decline in helpers the last two years due to the pandemic.
The club will be getting together at 9 a.m. in the city's Washington Park on West Cherry St.
Volunteers will receive a map and walk towards the designated areas where they need to plant the trees.
The club will provide the tools needed, but everyone participating is free to bring their own items such as shovels, rakes and gloves.
Osborn says they will plant the trees regardless of what the weather looks like. "We've planted trees whether it's 100 degrees outside, pouring rain, we haven't done that in the snow yet," he chuckled.
For more information and updates, you can visit their Facebook at Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club or click here.
