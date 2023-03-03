WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (WWCDCH) is investigating suspected cases of norovirus.
The probable cases have been identified at schools, long-term care facilities and possibly other areas of the community according to a press release from WWCDCH.
Symptoms of norovirus infection can include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, fever, headache, cramps, and muscle aches. Severe symptoms caused by dehydration include decreased urination, extreme fatigue, and dizziness.
According to WWCDCH symptoms usually begin 12 to 48 hours post exposure and generally last between one and three days. Individuals who are ill should not return to work until 48 hours after symptoms have passed in order to not spread it to others.
To reduce the risk and spread of norovirus:
- Wash hands often with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect contaminated areas with a bleach solution.
- Handle and prepare food safely.
- Don't prepare foods or care for others if you are sick.
- Wear personal protective equipment around sick people.
