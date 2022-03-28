North Franklin School District receives funding for new CDL training class

CONNELL, Wash. —
The North Franklin School District in Connell earned a $2,500 grant from the CHS SunBasin Growers to offer a new Commercial Driver’s License class to seniors. The Seeds for Stewardship Grant funds the training courses for enrolled students while meeting federal regulations.
The class lasts for one semester, focusing on safety, education and community projects. There are 28 seniors who are 18 or are turning 18 currently enrolled. The course is offered for the first time this Spring.
The American Trucking Association said it is short around 80,000 drivers. It is anticipated these numbers will continue to rise and may double by 2030.
