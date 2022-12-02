North Idaho robbery suspect in custody

POST FALLS, Idaho. - The Post Falls Police have arrested 26-year-old Brandon Jarvis for a robbery in Post Falls.
According to the Post Falls Police Department, Jarvis entered a home early on Dec. 1 demanding money and the cell phones of the residents before he fled the scene.
Post Fall Police were able to locate Jarvis eight minutes later and took him into custody on several charges including Robbery, Burglary, Grand Theft and several misdemeanors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.