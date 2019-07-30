WASHINGTON - Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) is excited to announce that as of July 28, 2019, NWABA has officially started Camp Spark in Washington. Campers will participate in a variety of sports and recreational activities including goalball (a sport specifically developed for individuals with visual impairments), 5-a-side soccer, judo, tandem cycling, kayaking, track & field, and numerous others.

This is the second year that NWABA has offered summer camp for children with visual impairments in Washington. These one-week summer sessions provide 1:2 sport instruction for each camper. Children vary in socioeconomic status, ethnic background, and level of skills and abilities.

Washington will be hosted at the University of Puget Sound campus in Tacoma, WA from July 28 to Aug 2, 2019. Washington’s camp will impact 40 campers from across the state ages 9-15 years old.

"Our Board of Directors is extremely excited to offer these truly transformational programs to children and youth with visual impairments. Camp reaches far beyond participating in sports, and acts as a catalyst to help campers gain the confidence, self-esteem, friendships, and independence they need to achieve success in all areas of life,” said Founder, President/CEO, Billy Henry.

Camp Spark’s Washington session is partially funded by the Department Services for the Blind, and additional support is critically needed to deliver a successful camp.

Donations to support Camp Spark are accepted by mailing a check to PO BOX 65265, Vancouver, WA, 98665 or making an online gift at www.nwaba.org. Please indicate that your donation is to support camp programs.

For more information on Northwest Association for Blind Athletes, please contact Billy Henry at 1-360-718-2826, or visit www.nwaba.org