YAKIMA, WA- Food banks across the state are looking for volunteers to help put together food boxes.

Northwest Harvest is one food bank distributor that has a growing need for food donations and volunteers.

“We are getting more food out now, we have increased distribution than we ever have before. So volunteers are very important,” said Sheri Bissell, Community Engagement Manager, NW Harvest.

Northwest Harvest started putting together emergency meal boxes.

Bissell says most of the year round volunteers are in the high risk group for coronavirus. and now they need more people to help.

“We need healthy volunteers we are practicing safe hygiene as well as practicing social distancing so anybody that feels comfortable we do need their help,” said Bissell.

NW Harvest has also started distributing food to local school districts.

Last week they distributed around 19,000 pounds of food, water and milk to Selah School District and Mount Adams School District.

“During this time there are families that are going to experience food insecurity that have never experienced it before and they will in turn be going to food banks and reaching out for help in places that they have never before,” said Bissell

NW Harvest set up a COVID-19 hunger relief fund, the fund will help distribution centers get out more food.

Any donations made stay within the community that they are received in.

To become a volunteer call 509-453-4407.

To make monetary donations can be mailed at P.O. Box 297 Yakima, WA 98907 or online.