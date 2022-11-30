YAKIMA, Wash.-
Northwest Harvest will open a new distribution center in Yakima with a ribbon-cutting on December 6.
The new distribution center at 1968 J. Street will expand food storage and distribution space to over 200,000 square feet.
"Opening our newest distribution center in Yakima addresses critical infrastructure needs for increasing food security across Washington," said Thomas Reynolds, Northwest Harvest C.E.O.
According to a Northwest Harvest press release, the new distribution center will provide:
A free on-site grocery store set to open in April of 2023.
Provide no-cost nutritional food for residents of the Yakima Valley.
Partnerships with local growers and farmers.
A cold storage facility that will allow for the storage and distribution of fresh foods.
Provide 40 permanent living-wage jobs.
"Northwest Harvest's decision to expand operations in Yakima makes sense as the location is not only central in the state, it is also the heart of the agricultural growing districts," said Cris Hales, Northwest Harvest board member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.