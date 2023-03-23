YAKIMA, Wash. - April 4 will mark the opening of Northwest Harvest's no-cost neighborhood market. The market is set up to make healthy food more easily accessible to the Yakima Valley.
The 4,000 square food market will focus on aiding the experience of minorities in the area and alleviating hunger.
"Northwest Harvest is joining the work done by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in challenging the current narrative that hunger is a result of personal choice as opposed to a result of systemic barriers," said a press release from Northwest Harvest.
The grand opening will feature music, tours of the market and over 600 community areas to represent the market. No food will be distributed at the grand opening but will serve as a resource of information for anyone who may benefit from the market.
The Fruitvale Community Market will officially open for distribution on April 5th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The market will be located at 1819 Fruitvale Blvd in Yakima.
