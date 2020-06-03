YAKIMA, WA- Northwest Harvest will be distributing 680 produce boxes on Friday to those in need at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Yakima.
The Church is located at 14 N. 48th Avenue in Yakima (between Tieton Drive and Summitview Ave.) and open to anyone who needs assistance.
Northwest Harvest has already distributed an extra 73,000 pounds of food and fresh produce into Yakima County.
People will be able to drive in to the church parking lot from N. 48th Avenue and volunteers will place the box of produce in their car and they will exit out onto W. Chestnut Avenue. The organization said there was no proof of eligibility at this time.
Distribution begins at 9:00am and will continue until all boxes are given away. Each box contains a fresh bag of greens, apples, oranges, potatoes and onions for a family of 4.