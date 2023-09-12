TRI-CITIES, Wash.-Seven Northwest cities are among the coolest in North America according to a recent survey.
The online gaming site Betway recently analyzed key cities across North America based on night life, art scene, diversity and commitment to sustainability to find the 'coolest' cities.
According to Betway, Portland is the 'coolest' city in North America, while Seattle comes in at #4, Vancouver comes in at #10, Tacoma is the 26th coolest, while Boise is the 36th and Spokane #38 on the 'coolest' list.
A cool city is vibrant, exciting and full of life according to Betway, with cool cities known for independent businesses, creative cultures, and commitments to sustainability.
To determine a city's "coolness" Betway ranked cities across five factors of the number of record stores, microbreweries and tattoo studios, as well as the numbers of vegan restaurants and thrift stores.
Betway's full report on the 'Coolest' Cities in North America is available online.
