RICHLAND, WA - Northwest Paddleboarding, a full-service stand-up paddleboarding business along the Columbia River, is hosting an event on Saturday, April 13 to raise money for those dealing with cancer.

The 24 Hour Paddle for Cancer will be comprised of a team of paddlers who will relay paddle for 24 hours on April 13, starting at 8 a.m. at the Columbia Point Marina in Richland.

"Our goal is to offer a breath of fresh air to families dealing with the wrecking ball of cancer. It is a chance for them to feel "normal" even just for a minute," the Facebook page, called "24 Hour Paddle for Cancer," explains. "This is cash, in an envelope, put in the hands of folks who need it. That money will go to the mountain of bills that come, food, babysitters, gas money, utility bills, groceries or maybe take the family away for a weekend to get a break from the chaos. Whatever the recipient needs to lighten the burden of cancer. And most importantly, they will know that they are not alone, that there is an entire community who loves and supports them."

To help contribute to this event, you can donate to the event's GoFundMe page (https://bit.ly/2WxabOg), which will go directly into a bank account administered by Northwest Paddleboarding.

"Every dollar stays right here in the Tri-Cities and does not go to any expenses incurred by putting on this event," the event's Facebook page explains. "When we learn of a person in need, we will place $1,000 increments of cash into an envelope, and deliver it directly to the recipient. This is 100% grassroots. It's a community getting together to help our own."

If you can't donate, don't fret. You can help the cause by simply sharing this story, or by attending the event on Saturday, April 13 at the Columbia Point Marina in Richland.

24 Hour Paddle for Cancer Facebook page: https://bit.ly/2OyBxkl