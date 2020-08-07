TRI-CITIES,WA – The recreation departments of Richland, Pasco and Kennewick are excited to announce the first ever Tri-Cities Carpool Cinemas, presented by Windermere Group One and Numerica Credit Union.

Bring your family to an old-fashioned drive-in movie and experience movies on an 11’ by 19’ LED board and audio sent directly to your vehicle via a radio transmitter. Each showing is $15 per carload and includes a large bag of pre-packaged popcorn.

Carloads (no RV’s or trailers) must be of the same household and are encouraged to bring additional drinks and snacks. Restrooms will be available but at a limited capacity.

Must pre-purchase tickets online. This type of event has been approved by the Governor’s office and Benton Franklin Health Department.

Movie showing dates, times and locations:

Pasco:

Tri-Cities Youth Soccer Association Parking Lot - 6160 Burden Blvd.

Friday, August 21, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 22, 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 22 8:30 p.m.

**Tickets available now.

Kennewick:

Columbia Park 20 Acres – 2305 Columbia Park Trail

Friday, August 28, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 29, 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 29, 8:30 p.m.

**Tickets available now.

Richland:

Columbia Point Marina Parking Lot - 660 Columbia Point Drive

Friday, September 11, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 12, 9 a.m.

Saturday, September 12, 8:30 p.m.

**Tickets available on August 24, 2020.

For more information to include movie titles and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/TriCitiesCarpoolCinema.

To be taken directly to the ticketing sites, visit the following links below depending on which movie showing and location you are interested in.

Direct ticketing sites:

Pasco: https://www.pascoparksandrec.com/Login.aspx

Kennewick: secure.rec1.com/WA/kennewick-wa/catalog

Richland: www.richlandparksandrec.com