RICHLAND, Wash.- Rangers from the Manhattan Project National Historical Park will soon help the public discover the history of downtown Richland. The Not So Secret City tours will feature a two-hour guided walk through downtown starting from the Richland Community Center.
The rangers will teach about the transformation of the city following the Manhattan Project including where communities were built during this time.
“It is easy to walk by the historic buildings in downtown Richland and not realize the history that is hidden in plain sight," said Hanford Unit Site Manager Becky Burghart. "The Manhattan Project is one of the most transformative events of the 20th century. Stories of the people who helped usher in the atomic age are held within the buildings and landscape in the area around the Parkway in Richland. We are excited to offer these new ranger walks to share this history with locals and visitors.”
The walk will run around 1.5 miles with only gentle inclines throughout. Tours begin at 9 a.m. on May 3, June 7, July 5 and August 2.
