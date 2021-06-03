Notification of a Level 2 Sex Offender in Richland
Kailey Davis

The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

STROHL, MICHAEL TYLER

Age: 29

Race: White

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Residence: 1400 Block of Wright, Richland

If you have any questions about our community awareness program, please call: 509-924-7356. 

