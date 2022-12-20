WA county unemployment
Washington State Employment Security Department

OLYMPIA, Wash.-

The Washington State Employment Security Department has released the November unemployment numbers for counties in Washington state.

The monthly employment report is part of a comprehensive report on Washington's job market and unemployment rate by county.

According to the Employment Security Department the economy in Washington state grew by 13,100 jobs in November. Overall the statewide unemployment rate rose to 4%.

November 2022 Washington state unemployment rates by county:

Benton 5%

Walla Walla 4.1%

Franklin 6.2%

Yakima 6.9%

Kittitas 5.6%