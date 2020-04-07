YAKIMA, WA – Washington State Department of Commerce has announced Governor Inslee’s $5 million Small Business Emergency Grant Program provided through the Governor’s Strategic Reserve Fund. This is a reimbursement grant program that will reimburse a business for expenses incurred after March 1, 2020.

The program is designed to support small businesses throughout Washington impacted by COVID-19. This grant program will provide a limited number of businesses in Washington’s 39 counties with a grant up to $10,000.

Yakima County Development Association has been asked by Commerce to prioritize applications from Yakima County based on the severity of the impact the business is facing due to COVID-19, including from being forced to close by the government-mandated closures, social distancing measures, or illness. A diverse taskforce of business owners, and community leaders has been established to help YCDA prioritize the applications.

YCDA will then submit the applications to the Department of Commerce for the Governor’s approval. Commerce and the Governor’s office will review applications as they are received and applicants will be accepted or denied on a rolling basis.

Eligibility:

• Existing business that has been operational at least ONE year

• 1-10 full time employees, including sole proprietors What the funding can be used for:

• Grant funds can be used for operational expenses including rent, supplies/inventory, utility bills, etc. as well as consulting, marketing, and training.

• Applications must include a list of proposed expenses grants will be spent on.

• Applications without a list of proposed expenses will be considered incomplete. This reimbursement-based grant can assist with outstanding invoices dated March 1 and beyond.