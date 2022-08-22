Numbers from YPD Data have slightly gone down for Domestic Violence cases, but that doesn't mean DV is down...

YAKIMA, WA - The number of domestic violence cases YPD is tracking in its data is slightly lower than it was last year, but that doesn't mean domestic violence is going down, right now it is just too early to tell.
Domestic violence is not something that should be taken lightly, and Yakima Police Detectives told me they don't, especially with all the data they have learned within the last year.
"When somebody tries to leave one of those relationships it's the most lethal time in the relationship," said Lt. Chad Janis from the Yakima Police Department.
Last year Yakima Police Department, YWCA, Triumph Rehabilitation Center, Yakima School District, Comprehensive Health Care, Yakima County Prosecutor's Office, and many other agencies across the city came together to form the Domestic Violence Coalition.
"Every morning at 8:15 a.m. a collaborative group comes together," said Lt. Janis. "Whether it be from the police, the prosecutors, probation, social workers and advocacy and they talk about yesterday's cases."
By being fully transparent with what detectives are seeing out in the field, what schools are seeing in classrooms, and what social workers are seeing in their studies cases are now working much quicker within the prosecutor's office.
"Within 24 hours of the offense happening," said Det. Michael Durbin from the Special Assault Unit at Yakima Police Department. "Under the old system, it might have taken weeks or months for that information to get back to the courts so we try very hard to keep everybody in the loop."
Working as a team, YPD told me they are seeing a difference in the way cases are handled now.
"We have multiple sets of eyes offering a different, you know, variety of services," said Det. Durbin.
That's why Lt. Janis told me he doesn't mind if a person who is seeking help goes to YPD or other agencies.
"We don't want to drive people one or the other," said Lt. Janis. "Domestic violence is about power and control and so what we want to reinvest that power and control into the victims and survivors is let them make the choice."
The coalition wants people to have a choice to pick where they want to go if they choose to seek help.
"The reality is we're coming out of a significant pandemic that lasted a couple of years and we don't quite understand what impact that had on domestic violence other than presumably it increased it," said Janis.
This does not mean because of the coalition, domestic violence in Yakima City has gone down, it means there's more support.
"Really talking about what each of us are seeing," said Cheri Kilty the Executive Director of the YWCA of Yakima. "What people are experiencing and then strategizing together to find some solutions."
The coalition's goal is simple...
"To stop the violence in the community that occurs within the silence of homes," said Lt. Janis.
Lt. Janis told me what really makes a difference to tell if domestic violence is going down is the violent aspect of it. Right now they haven't seen the cases of people getting harmed going down but many of the officers have been trained even more with the data from the last year to spot injuries when out in the field.
