Numerica $30,000 Gift Card Wallet Drop for Small Business Saturday

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA - Almost 300 wallets containing nearly $30,000 in gift cards to local businesses will be dropped by Numerica Credit Union around local communities Nov. 28 in honor of Small Business Saturday.
Each wallet contains four $25 gift cards purchased from local businesses in the markets Numerica’s serves: North Idaho, Eastern Washington, Tri-Cities, and the Wenatchee Valley. Dozens of wallets, each containing $100 in local gift cards, will be distributed in each market. Wallets will be dropped in public, open-air areas near businesses to make sure participants can locate them while maintaining social distancing and follow local and state regulations.
“Our hope is that this investment not only benefits small businesses but also inspires even more residents to shop local,” said Kim Pearman-Gillman, Numerica’s SVP of corporate and community relations. “Small, locally owned businesses are the heart of any strong community. After a uniquely challenging year, this is just one way to show some love back to them.”
According to a variety of studies, local businesses are most likely to:
- Keep more money in the community
- Support local products and services
- Support local nonprofits
