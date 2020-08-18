To celebrate the connection Hoopfest has brought to our region for over 30 years, Numerica is hosting a special contest that everyone will enjoy – The Cash & Dash.
Although Hoopfest will look different this year, Numerica has maintained our support of the largest 3-on-3 tournament as a longtime sponsor.
Numerica will stash 32 specially marked mini basketballs around Spokane, North Idaho, Tri-Cities and Wenatchee during the week of August 17 - 21.
- 15 x $25 = $375
- 10 x $50 = $500
- 4 x $100 = $400
- 2 x $500 = $1,000
- 1 x $1,500 = $1,500
Watch Numerica’s Instagram page for hints as to where the balls are hidden in your community. · Everyone is eligible to find a hidden basketball and become a lucky finalist!
If you miss out on the hidden basketballs, you still have a chance to participate! Watch Instagram on August 21 – 24 to enter to win a 2021 Hoopfest team entry + the 2020 official Hoopfest game ball, together worth more than $200.
Part of living well is celebrating our community and supporting the events that make this a great place to live. Cash Dash is our way of lifting spirits and celebrate our partnership with Hoopfest. Although Hoopfest isn’t able to bring people together in person this, year, we love that they give back to the community by constructing community basketball courts and offering a youth basketball program.
Cash Dash basketballs will be hidden throughout all of our communities including Spokane, North Idaho, Wenatchee Valley and the Tri-Cities. The final giveaway is virtual – just follow Numerica Credit Union on Instagram to participate. The Grand Prize: a 2021 Hoopfest Team Entry!