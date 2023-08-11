Numerica Credit Union awards over $315,000 to regional nonprofits in support of youth and families

TRI-CITIES, Wash. -- Numerica Credit Union distributed over $315,000 in grants to 19 regional nonprofits through the 2023 Numerica Charitable Fund. The annual program focuses on uplifting children and families by supporting local projects.
Numerica team members surprised the nonprofits this summer with customized mini ATMs that showed the granted amounts. These funds will support a wide range of services, including housing, meals, education, and more.
Among the recipients of the Numerica Charitable Fund in the Tri-Cities area were: Communities in Schools Benton & Franklin Counties, Mirror Ministries and B5.
"These 19 nonprofits have consistently demonstrated their dedication to making a positive impact, especially during challenging times," said Carla Cicero, President and CEO of Numerica. "Through the Numerica Charitable Fund, we are proud to stand beside these organizations in their transformative efforts."
Numerica also announced multi-year grants of $100,000 each to four nonprofits. A Numerica spokesperson said these organizations were chosen for their dedication to building brighter futures for local youth. Among the grantees was Communities in Schools of Benton-Franklin which will use the funds to help establish a transformative school-based mentorship program for students across Benton and Franklin counties.
"This generous, multi-year investment will allow CISBF to build a school-based mentorship program that will open doors and expand opportunities for local students across Benton and Franklin counties," said Joely Nye-Felt, Development Director of Communities in Schools Benton-Franklin.
The Women’s Resource Center in Wenatchee, Family Promise in Spokane, and Safe Passage in North Idaho were the other three recipients of the grant.
The Numerica Charitable Fund is funded by contributions from Numerica's members through the Skip a Pay program, a voluntary initiative available on select loans. Members have the option to skip a monthly loan payment once every six months for a small fee of $30, which is then directed to support local community nonprofits.
