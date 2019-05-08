TRI-CITIES, WA – Numerica Credit Union will present over $450,000 to 26 regional non-profits this year from the Numerica Charitable Fund, which provides support to organizations and projects addressing systemic issues impacting our community such as generational poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, crisis intervention and access to quality education.
“Numerica is committed to enhancing lives, fulfilling dreams and building communities,” says Numerica’s President & CEO Carla Cicero. “We are proud to support organizations that foster education, support women and children, and work to end hunger and homelessness.”
Several of the organizations receiving grants share a common mission to end the cycle of violence and generational poverty that exposes families to a range of problems, including substance abuse.
In 2018, Benton-Franklin counties showed some of the highest rates of opioid related overdose deaths in southeastern Washington. Averaging two deaths per month due to drug addiction, the Tri-Cities is heavily impacted by this devastating disease.
With this in mind, Numerica is providing $20,000 of funding support for a pilot program developed by Chaplaincy Health Services that focuses on healing from the unique trauma and grief of addiction. In partnership with Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition, the Chaplaincy Health Services program will help participants gain coping skills and education to heal from ACES (Adverse Childhood Experiences) that often contribute to substance use disorder (addiction).
The Numerica Charitable Fund provides programmatic grants to organizations who mirror the credit union’s guiding principles. The grant program is funded by Numerica’s Skip-A-Pay program where members can skip a month of loan payments in lieu of a $30 donation.
This year’s recipients of Numerica’s Charitable Fund are as follows:
- Chaplaincy Health Care – Healing from Substance Abuse: $20,000
- Communities in Schools Benton-Franklin: $20,000
- Safe Harbor Support Center: $19,634
- Boys & Girls Club Benton-Franklin Counties: $20,000
- Habitat for Humanity: $16,000
- Transitions for Women – Women’s Hearth: $20,000
- Volunteers of America – Hope House: $20,000
- Family Promise of Spokane – Moving Families Forward: $10,000
- Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery: $100,000 over 3 years
- YMCA Inland NW – Outside the Box and Teen Programs: $12,000
- Second Harvest of the Inland Northwest: $100,500 over 3 years
- Generation Alive – Summer Camp Program: $9,100
- Boys & Girls Club – Spokane Valley Launch: $20,000
- Big Table – Family Priority Housing Stability: $10,000
- Daybreak Youth Services – Paths to Prosperity: $15,000
- Girl Scouts EWNI – Mobile Stem Lab: $20,000 over 2 years
- Community Colleges of Spokane Foundation – in partnership with Columbia Basin College and Wenatchee Valley College: $20,000
- Idaho Youth Ranch – Trauma Informed Equine Therapy: $17,000
- Safe Passage: $25,000
- SAGE – Child & Family Advocacy Center: $10,000
- Small Miracles – Summer Food Program: $15,000
- Chelan-Douglas CASA: $5,000
In addition, through the Charitable Fund, Numerica has continued their funding of Innovia Foundation’s “Opening Books, Opening Doors” initiative in North Idaho, YWCA Spokane’s emergency childcare program, Women & Children’s Free Restaurant’s Nutrition-To-Go program and the Spokane Public School Foundation’s classroom grants.
In 2018, Numerica gave over $1.7 million to lend a helping hand, create leaders and celebrate our community through Numerica employee donations and fundraising efforts, the Charitable Fund and sponsorships.