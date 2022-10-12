SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.-
According to 2022's Best Places to Work Inland Northwest, Numerica Credit Union is the region's top large workplace.
This is the second year in a row Numerica has won the distinction.
Best Places to Work Inland Northwest honored 34 employers in the region. The organizations were ranked through assessment and employee surveys.
"At Numerica Credit Union, we work to create an environment that's inclusive, welcoming, and a place where our team members feel heard," said Carla Cicero, Numerica President and C.E.O.
According to a press release, Numerica was honored for its leadership, workplace culture, professional development opportunities-its embrace of work-life balance, paid time off, and paid volunteer hours.
"This award is an incredible honor. Winning must mean we're doing a lot of things right," said Cicero.
