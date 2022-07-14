Numerica Pavilion hosts Family Day
Mario Rodriquez Photo-Journalist

KENNEWICK, Wash. -

Numerica is hosting a Family Day at its Pavilion, featuring food and activities.

The free community event will be from 12-4 p.m. at the Numerica Pavilion and Southridge Sports Complex.

The Family Day is a partnership between Numerica Credit Union and the City of Kennewick Parks and Recreation. 

Numerica's community development and impact relationship manager says, "living well and coming together and coming together as a community makes the Tri-Cities a better place to live."

More than 165,00 people are a part of Numerica throughout Central & Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Some of the games and activities are free. The 150 meals and 100 snow cones are free. 

Events include:

  • bounce houses from Knockerball
  • Face painting
  • hourly scavenger hunts
  • 13 bones BBQ food truck
  • Kona Ice
  • Sidewalk chalk and color sheets
  • performances by The Dance Class
  • Kids dance party w/ DJ Mikey Mix (3-4 p.m.)