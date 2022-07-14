KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Numerica is hosting a Family Day at its Pavilion, featuring food and activities.
The free community event will be from 12-4 p.m. at the Numerica Pavilion and Southridge Sports Complex.
The Family Day is a partnership between Numerica Credit Union and the City of Kennewick Parks and Recreation.
Numerica's community development and impact relationship manager says, "living well and coming together and coming together as a community makes the Tri-Cities a better place to live."
More than 165,00 people are a part of Numerica throughout Central & Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Some of the games and activities are free. The 150 meals and 100 snow cones are free.
Events include:
- bounce houses from Knockerball
- Face painting
- hourly scavenger hunts
- 13 bones BBQ food truck
- Kona Ice
- Sidewalk chalk and color sheets
- performances by The Dance Class
- Kids dance party w/ DJ Mikey Mix (3-4 p.m.)
