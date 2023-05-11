National Nurses Week
National Nurses Week honors nurses and their commitment to helping keep our community healthy. Nurses Week starts each year on May 6 and ends on May 12.
Jason Gleason is a Board Certified Nurse Practitioner with 20 years of experience serving in the 120th medical group in Great Falls Montana, preparing Montana Air National Guard for deployment.
Gleason says National Nurses Week is all about showing gratitude for nurses, especially after the historic battle with Covid-19.
"Many nurses are exhausted they are just burned out in many cases," says Gleason. That's why he says it is even more important to appreciate nurses in our community.
Gleason works at the VA and says veterans love when people express gratitude, he encourages others to treat nurses the same way.
"If you are at a coffee shop or a mall and you see a nurse in scrubs and a stethoscope or name badge tap them on the shoulder and say thank you."
Stroke Awareness Month
May is also Stroke Awareness Month, another topic very close to Gleason's heart. Working in the medical field Gleason has witnessed how strokes affect patients, but also shares a story of how a stroke changed his family's life forever.
Back in 2011 at just 40 years old, his wife suffered from a stroke and died 29 days later. Gleason says since then, him and his three sons have made it their mission to help spread awareness.
He now travels the country as a national speaker sharing his experience with audiences and providing stroke education. Gleason says the priority should always be about coming in for those regular checkups.
"You are not in this alone," says Gleason. "Nurse Practitioners are out there to help you. Call us up get an appointment with us we are there to empower you with the tools and resources you need."
Gleason says the three biggest risk factors are tobacco use, diabetes and hypertension. All of which he says your healthcare providers can help you treat.
According to Gleason, two million brain cells burn off in our brain every minute a stroke goes untreated. Gleason and the Kadlec Regional Medical Center say that why when spotting a stroke, you should use the acronym BE FAST.
