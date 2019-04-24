OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation to guarantee uninterrupted meal and rest periods for nurses and medical technicians now heads to the Governor’s desk after going through the legislative conference process to resolve differences between the House and Senate.

“This entire process was an example of how democracy works best,” said Sen. Karen Keiser (D- Des Moines), sponsor of the Senate companion legislation to HB 1155. “This issue has been worked on for ten years. I’m thrilled we got this done with overwhelming support. Adequate nurse and medical technician meal and rest breaks will improve patient care and patient safety in our hospitals.“

The final version of HB 1155 removed language that would have prohibited nurses from working more than eight hours in a 24-hour period at a health care facility. The legislation will also remove proposed overtime exemptions for critical care hospitals after a two-year grace period.

The legislation passed with bipartisan support on a 32-to-14 vote. Having passed both chambers, it now goes to the Governor’s desk for signing.