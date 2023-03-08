SALEM, Ore.-
Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) members at hospitals in Roseburg and Pendleton are suing CommonSpirit to stop it from committing wage theft and recoup lost pay for health care workers.
The class-action lawsuit was filed in Marion County Superior Court in February.
According to the ONA CommonSpirit is the third-largest hospital system in the country and operates Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg and St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton.
The lawsuit stems from a 2022 cyberattack on CommonSpirit that shut down the hospitals electronic timekeeping system.
The class-action lawsuit brought by the ONA alleges that during the pay periods following the outage, CommonSpirit significantly underpaid many nurses and allied health workers while also claiming it overpaid certain workers. Instead of providing proof of alleged overpayments, CommonSpirit illegally withheld workers’ earnings from future paychecks.
Any Oregon nurse, caregiver, or health care workers who has been a victim of CommonSpirit’s wage theft and inaccurate pay is considered part of the class action according to ONA's press release.
