OLYMPIA, Wash.- A nursing assistant in Franklin County is facing disciplinary action from the Washington Department of Health after charges of neglect in an adult family home.
The cases of neglect against Yesenia Adi Chavez date back to 2021. According to the DOH Adi Chavez was certified as a Registered Nursing Assistant in 2011.
According to the statement of charges against Adi Chavez from the DOH in November of 2021 a cancer patient at her adult family home had to be transferred to the hospital for sepsis after receiving poor wound care.
After the patient returned from the hospital the adult family home was instructed to contact hospice if the patient's condition worsened. According to the DOH hospice was never contacted and the patient died.
The patient's body was not found for twelve hours and according to the Coroner multiple wounds were found on the body, including one with live maggots inside.
According to the DOH in another case from April of 2022 a patient of Adi Chavez's was taken to Kadlec Hospital to be treated for neglect and extensive wounds and ended up staying in the hospital for 23 days.
The Nursing Assistant Program issued a notice of charges for unprofessional conduct against Adi Chavez on June 8. She will now be given an opportunity to respond to the charges.
