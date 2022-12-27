VANCOUVER, Wash.-
The Northwest Association for Blind Athletes' (NWABA) has added forty new adaptive educational videos to its resource library.
NWABA now offers seventy videos for use by teachers, educators, coaches, community members, athletes and their families.
The new instructional videos are focused on specific sports including basketball, bowling, hockey, racket sports, power lifting, volleyball and yoga.
According to NWABA, the Adaptive Sports Program now includes an equipment lending library and sports consultations for educators to further inclusion in school settings.
Video resources will help implement instructional strategies when working with individuals who are blind and visually impaired. Each video shows a range of comprehensive adaptations and teaching methods, and is paired with a manual and tactile diagram to further enhance instruction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.