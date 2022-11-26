NYPD officers, bystander save man who fell on subway tracks

This image provided by NYPD shows police body cam video shows two New York City police officers and a bystander saving a man who fell on the tracks at a Manhattan subway station on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 in New York. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at the 116th Street station in East Harlem. The man, whom police said fell by accident, was taken to a hospital with injuries to his hand and back.