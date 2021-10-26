WA - Wildlife like deer and elk start moving from their summer range to their winter range during the fall. Since this oftentimes involves crossing roadways, there tends to be an increase in wildlife collisions between the months of October and December.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said between October of 2020 and October 2021, 364 wildlife accidents have been reported. However, most of these are smaller animals like rabbits, skunks or raccoons.
When it does involve larger wildlife like deer or elk, people can get injured and cars can get ruined. However, the Department of Fish and Wildlife does have some tips for how you can try to avoid hitting these animals.
Wildlife Biologist Brendan Oates said the best way to avoid an accident to drive slower when you know these animals are active. For deer and elk that is during the early morning and dusk.
He also said using your high beams is a good idea to increase visibility as long as you aren't blinding other drivers.
WSDOT said if you have other passengers in the car with you ask them to keep their eyes peeled for wildlife.
Trooper Chris Thorson with Washington State Patrol said sometimes these accidents just happen.
"Always pay attention to what's in front of you don't drive distracted and hopefully you can avoid the collision but in some instances you can't these animals will just jump right out in front of you and there's nothing you can do," Thorson said.
If that happens call 911. They will send WSP or a representative from fish and wildlife to see if the animal will survive or not.
If the animal is dead you can fill out a permit online to salvage it within 24 hours. If not, it is a illegal to euthanize the animal yourself. It must be a member of law enforcement.
If they determine it won't survive and euthanize it, then you can still salvage it if you apply for the permit.