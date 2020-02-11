STANFIELD, OR - The flood waters have gone down but now crews are working to fix the damages it left behind. With lane restrictions on I-84, some truck drivers say it has potential for some major traffic backups.

"The last time I came through the 84 and it was affected by the flood, it added about an hour to my drive time," said one of the drivers, Ethan Kelly.

The interstate is the main highway for many drivers in Oregon, so if it's shut down, they're stuck.

With nowhere to go, frustrations can rise. Today there wasn't any major delays, but if it does get bad, many truck drivers have no other options.

"We will be blocking up some traffic for some people but it's how we get out freights from one place to another," said Kelly.

If the Oregon Department of Transportation does need to shut down I-84 to make damage repairs, there will be a detour in place.

ODOT crews say they don't know when they will be able to get the interstate back open to all four lanes, and crews will need to shut down a 6-mile section of I-84 at times to make those repairs.

Right now that section is closed so crews can set up traffic control for construction work. They say they hope to have the interstate back open soon.