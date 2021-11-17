ODOT experiencing staffing shortage ahead of holiday season

OREGON-
As of November ninth, The Oregon Department of Transportation had 167 maintenance positions open. That's compared to 86 this time last year, and 29 in 2019.
Tom Strandberg is a Public Information Officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation.
"We've already had a couple of crashes that have shut down the freeway for a couple of hours, and we don't even have winter weather yet," said Strandberg.
Strandberg says staffing shortages aren't just affecting Oregon. It's happening in other states as well.
"We're managing that by looking at swapping resources and borrowing from other groups where we can," said Strandberg.
ODOT does have stockpiles of things like road salt, but manpower is the issue.
"Especially in winter travel, things may take longer to open up, it may take longer for someone to respond to something, roads may have a little more snow or ice on them than they might have seen in the past," said Strandberg.
If you are going to be hitting the road it is always important to be prepared, especially if there may be some inclement weather. So make sure to bring things like extra water, extra food, or extra batteries for your phone.
ODOT's main priorities are the busier roadways. Like interstates 84 and 82, along with US 395, and other highways like US 30.
"The less used the highway is, the less volume of traffic, it's gonna be a lower priority. But definitely, I-84 and some of our other main routes are the ones that we're going to be focused on the most," said Strandberg.
With the start of the busy holiday season, more people are going to be on the roads very soon.
"Be prepared. Give some consideration for the other travelers, everybody is all in the same boat we are all just trying to get where we want to go," said Strandberg.
Plan you trip ahead of time here.