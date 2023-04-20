OREGON- An employee for the Oregon Department of Transportation was injured on April 19 by a minivan crashing into his equipment as he was unloading.
The worker was backing an excavator off of a trailer on Highway 395 when the minivan crashed into the machine from behind.
This incident happened during National Work Zone Awareness Week and shows how much danger road workers face while on the job.
The worker was treated for minor injuries and released, but Oregon State Police shared tips to help keep transportation workers safe.
- Most work-zone crashes are caused by driver inattention. Keep your eyes on the road and pay attention.
- Slowing down and listening to speed limits gives drivers and workers more time to react to dangers that present themselves.
- Give workers room to work and move over as much as possible as many roads are narrow without emergency lanes or shoulders.
- Prepare for delays and give yourself time to adjust your schedule. Use TripCheck.com or call 511 to find road conditions or work zones you may drive through.
- Whether or not workers or signs are visible, fines double in all Oregon work zones.
