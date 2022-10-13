YAKIMA VALLEY - The Office of Independent Investigations (OII) met with law enforcement in the Yakima Valley to address concerns about its role.
The OII was created by RCW 43.102 in the package of police reform bills that passed the Washington Legislature last year. Its creation is meant to provide in unbiased opinion in police use of force incidents.
Assistant Director of OII Community Relations and Communications Hector Castro said investigators would have no connection to the victim or the agency involved in the shooting.
"When we reach a conclusion, no matter what the outcome is, that we may have a level of credibility for that community and for law enforcement," Castro said.
The motive behind its creation is to help rebuild some level of trust between law enforcement and the community.
The organization was supposed to be ready by July 1, 2022 but that didn't happen because of a lack of staffing. The director of the office started only two weeks before the deadline. Now it is in the process of putting together the basics of its policies and procedures for how they will handle investigations.
On Tuesday, OII met with law enforcement in the valley to discuss what the group is and answer questions. Castro said he'd been in communication with the Executive Chair of the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit Chief Dan Christman as well.
Many questions were discussed like whether the OII would replace the YVSIU. The answer is no. OII will primarily focus on cases that result in death. YVSIU will still be needed to investigate other cases.
It is still unknown how the two groups will work together or when OII will accept cases but the groups hope to have answers down the line when policies and procedures are finalized.
Chief Christman said his concern with the unit is whether investigators will have the right experience to investigate use of force incidents.
"Someone who's never been in that position before wouldn't have knowledge of that or if they haven't been trained in that discipline, they wouldn't have knowledge of that either," he said.
Chief Christman said right now YVSIU does a solid job of investigating cases and there is no bias. According to him, the unit puts together a report of facts and hands it off to the prosecutor to review and see if any charges should be filed. He is unsure of how the OII will be any different.
Castro said the organizations is looking to hire people with investigative experience. He added the RCWs allow them to hire former law enforcement officers.
"We weren't created to go after law enforcement by any means of the imagination we are simply here to give an un bias opinion," Castro said.
OII is also meant to provide resources other investigation teams may not have like community representatives and family and tribal liaisons. YVSIU has these people on staff, but not all units across the state do.
OII plans to have a report of its progress in the coming months. Chief Christman said he hopes the next time law enforcement meets with the group, they'll have more answers to questions and policies set in stone.
He also added he's glad law enforcement and OII can work together.
"I think that's what will make this a success instead of a failure," he said.
