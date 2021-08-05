YAKIMA- WA - Yakima Police Department lost one of their own this week. Sergeant Joesph Deccio was a 15 year veteran of the force.
This is the first time YPD has lost an officer on duty.
"Anybody that would have to try to save their coworker can imagine how hard this is" Said Chief Matt Murray. "Joe was a joy to be around, just a pleasure and you can't talk about Joe without mentioning his family, because he was so passionate about his family."
38-year-old Sergeant Joseph Deccio suffered a traumatic medical episode while at work on Tuesday. He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.
"Our officers are grieving right now but they are still doing their job as a police officer it's just, they have heavy hearts today" said Lt. Chad Janis.
Sergeant Deccio was a big part of the Yakima Community and the police department
"Joe has been here 15 years, he's worked with all of us in some degree or another in different units" said Lt. Janis. "He and I worked on SWAT together, he was on SWAT for a long, long time and this is, it's a tough one for us."
Sergeant Deccio made in impact in every role he took on, and there were many. From the k-9 unit, to being a school resource officer and even the detective division just to name a few.
"He was a part of numerous life saving incidents within the Yakima Valley and region while on the SWAT team" said Lt. Janis. "He was awarded the certificate of merit multiple times, the golden apple award for his efforts both individually and while on the SWAT team."
But when it came to his personal life he always put family first.
"He had a heart made of gold and he was just a loving caring man, family was first" said Lt. Janis. "There's nobody that you will meet that knows Sergeant Deccio that won't tell you that his family didn't come first."
Health and fitness was always a top priority to him.
"This is a huge shock to have a medical incident like what happened yesterday for a person that was just so incredibly healthy" said Lt. Janis.
If you would like to donate to the Deccio Family CLICK HERE.